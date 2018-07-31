Corpus Christi (KIII News) — After numerous questions and complaints from residents about water and wastewater rates in Corpus Christi, the City's Utilities Department unveiled Tuesday a new rate calculator for residents.

City Council was told of the new tool during Tuesday's meeting. It will help customers better gauge what their rates mean for coming monthly bills.

Rates for both water and wastewater were restructured at the beginning of the year, and residents have repeatedly appeared at council meetings to express confusion about how the rates work and what is causing their bills to rise and fall.

Assistant City Manager Mark Van Vleck told City Council the formula for rates is complicated and they are continuing to try and find ways to simplify their explanation.

The calculator is based on a 30-day billing cycle. You can find it at water-calculator.cctexas.com.

For more information, call 361-826-CITY.

