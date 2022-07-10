City leader talks infrastructure, improvements to promote pedestrian safety

Corpus Christi police report five deadly pedestrian accidents have occurred to date this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fewer daylight hours and more people on the roads after dark can sometimes be a dangerous combination for pedestrians.

The numbers said that the fall and winter months are typically the worst in that regard, especially for pedestrians. In Corpus Christi, five people have been hit and killed this year according to CCPD.

TxDOT started a campaign, sending out the call to 'Be Safe and Drive Smart.'

One Corpus Christi resident who only wanted to go by the name of 'Mark' said that he fully understands the rush of emotions that can come after being hit by a car.

"I was scared and I was mad. I was like please, please, please stop," he said.

Mark was riding his bicycle along a stretch of Tiger Lane near Flynn Parkway when he was struck.

"How do you not see me? I was on a bike, he was like I'm so sorry, he was in shock, and so am I," he said.

Mark's arm was broken. The driver took him to the emergency room, then left.

According to TxDOT, pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes were up 15-percent throughout the state last year.

In Flour Bluff on Friday, walking human billboards were out encouraging drivers to follow the rules of the road and watch out for others.

The billboards had messages like, "slow down" and "watch for pedestrians."

"Ultimate goal is we want to reduce the number of fatalities to zero," said city councilman Ben Molina.

Molina helped create a program called Vision Zero a few years ago that aims to help improve pedestrian safety.

"There's $2.8 million set aside this year for improvements which will go towards lighting, sidewalks, crosswalks," Molina said.

Molina pointed out a new crosswalk on Shoreline Blvd that is bigger, more eye catching, and also activates a red light to alert drivers to stop.

Crosswalks just like it are expected to be installed across town, a result of the program.

"All in an effort to highlight and make drivers away there are pedestrians and cyclist they share the road with," Molina said.

Mark's arm has since healed after months of rehabilitation, but he still deals with the scar from the night he was struck. He hopes his story will serve as a reminder for drivers to share the road.

"They are just trying to get from point a to point b and not even mindful of the cars around them, let alone the pedestrians," Mark said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.