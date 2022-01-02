City leaders aim to conduct survey to gain feedback on downtown renovations

According to Corpus Christi Economic Development Manager Keren Costanzo residents are encouraged to voice their opinions regarding downtown renovation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders are embarking on an new initiative meant to beautify the downtown area.

Officials said it's in an effort to ensure the success of legacy businesses and new business investments in the area, and city leaders want to help support those endeavors with the right public investments.

"We have a survey open to the public through Feb. 20," Costanzo said. "And this is an opportunity for the community to let us now what types of investments would help make these area places where you would want to meet with friends, grab a cup of coffee, or just generally make them fun to be at."

