City leaders approve $1.2 billion budget. Here's a breakdown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Corpus Christi City Council worked Tuesday to approve a $1.2 billion budget, the highest in the city's history.

“The City’s $1.2 billion dollar budget is a smart budget that had unprecedented public input,” says Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “It is a balanced budget that does not raise property taxes, but instead cuts waste and prioritizes our spending to fix our streets, hire more police officers, firefighters and improve our quality of life.”