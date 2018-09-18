Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Elected leaders in Corpus Christi finally agreed on a new budget proposal. It passed during the second reading at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

This year's budget proposal is for $929 million, up from last year's budget. The extra money comes from the two-cent tax increase on residential streets approved by voters in 2016.

"And also there was an increase in values and also some new growth, so we're getting more dollars," said Eddie Houlihan, the City's Director of Management and Budget. "I think about $7.8 million in total, more dollars from property taxes, and $3.8 million of that will go to residential streets. The remainder will go to, some will be in the debt service and some will be in the general fund."

The budget must be approved and finalized by Sept. 30 for the new fiscal year, which begins for the City on Oct. 1.

