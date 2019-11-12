CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been much debate over a proposed $42 million development project on North Beach. Developers Lynn Frazier and Jeff Blackard have been working for months to come up with a plan to revitalize the area and turn it into a destination hot spot.

Corpus Christi's City Council has already approved a financing plan for a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, but developers are also asking for a financial commitment to qualify for federal matching funds.

On Tuesday, City Council unanimously voted in favor of the North Beach canal project.

3News Reporter Bill Churchwell went Live from City Hall with the latest on the debate that's been taking place.

