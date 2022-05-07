City leaders begin nationwide search for new economic dev CEO

Ian Vasey is the current CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has confirmed that Iain Vasey is being replaced as the CEO of the the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation.

The Executive Board voted Tuesday to a separation agreement with Vasey.

Members of the Executive Committee for the CCREDC left a closed door meeting to discuss Vasey's future with the development office.

"We just met in executive session, so what goes on in executive session stays in executive session," said Corpus Christi Councilman Greg Smith.

However, other committee members said that the situation is still in its tentative stages.

"Well I mean there's talk about possibly, he might be resigning, that's all we know. There's no actual, I don't think there's anything done yet," said Bryan Gulley, Executive committee member and Port Commissioner.

CCREDC is responsible for creating, managing and supervising economic development throughout the Coastal Bend. 3NEWS asked William Goldston, chairman of the board of directors, about what was going on.

"We had a committee that was looking at his overall performance. We just felt like it was time for a change," Goldston said.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said that the process should have more time to unfold.

"What we voted on was a separation agreement, and so I think we need to let that process move forward and maybe make comments later at that time," Canales said.

3NEWS contacted Vasey, and he declined to comment. The board of directors voted to conduct a nationwide search for his replacement.

