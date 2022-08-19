City leaders hope to lift water restrictions as combined lake levels rise

Councilman Greg Smith said with all the rainwater still making its way into our lakes, he is optimistic lake levels will be over 50-percent soon.

The City of Corpus Christi went to Stage 1 water restrictions back on June 14 in an effort to conserve water, but with all the rain the Coastal Bend received this past weekend, City leaders are hoping those restrictions will soon be lifted.

Stage 1 was supposed to begin when our combined lake levels hit 40-percent, but the city manager moved to do so sooner than later.

As of Friday, combined lake levels were sitting at 43.6-percent full. Corpus Christi City Councilman Greg Smith said with all the rainwater still making its way through our watershed and into the lakes, he is optimistic those levels will be over 50-percent soon.

"That will be putting us from 45- to 53-percent by a combined capacity of the two lake levels, depending on how far Lake Corpus Christi fills," Smith said.

"There will be a good amount of water flow heading toward Lake Corpus Christi, and right now an optimistic viewpoint would be more, maybe in the 45- or 46-percent combined capacity," said Esteban Ramos, Water Resource Manager for Corpus Christi Water.

Ramos said that if we see rain from a tropical storm, that will help to push us over that 50-percent mark.

Smith said City Council should get an update during Tuesday's council meeting about the water restrictions. He hopes if lake levels are high enough, those restrictions can be lifted.

