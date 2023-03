The candidates have been narrowed down to three or four, and they will be interviewed in person next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi continues its search for a new fire chief.



Interim chief Richie Quintero has been in charge since former chief Robert Rocha retired.



Between three and four prospects will move on to an in-person interview next week; then they will meet with two advisory panels and then city leaders.