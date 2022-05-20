City leaders pay respect to former public works director by naming building in his honor

Richard Martinez had a 30-year-long career as a public servant and was hired in his role by current City Manager Peter Zanoni.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier Friday, the City of Corpus Christi paid tribute to Ricard Martinez by naming the Public Works building in his honor.

Recognizing the impact he had on the department, Zanoni told 3News that Martinez was instrumental with bringing transformation to the department and bettering the City's infrastructure.

"During his time with the City, he made transformational changes to better serve the city street's infrastructure," Zanoni said. "Today, we honor Richard's 30-year career as a public servant, and we will forever be thankful for his contributions to the City of Corpus Christi."

Martinez passed away on Aug. 27, of last year. Zanoni said his legacy will always be the type of person he was and his part in rebuilding the department.

