City leaders prepare for 46th Annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the city's public work's department have been monitoring the roads to make sure they're clean and free of debris.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 46th Annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon is set to return to the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council members were given a presentation about this year's 26.2 mile course.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said they've been proactive in preparing for the big day.

The Corpus Christi Public Work's Department has been monitoring the roads to make sure they're clean and free of debris. A traffic control plan has also been put into place.

"Police department will monitor, and in some cases, will handle street and intersection closures along the route that will be done in order to protect the runners," he said.

Zanoni warns those who are not familiar with Coastal Bend weather to be mindful of the humidity that can potentially lead to heat strokes.

There'll be doctors and medical staff at the race, along with five medical units on standby.

