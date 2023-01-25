City leaders seek to address issue of weeds leaching water from Lake Corpus Christi

Nueces County Texas AgriLife Extension Service horticulturalist Kevin Gibbs said the best way to attack invasive weeds is with herbicides.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Invasive and harmful weeds around Lake Corpus Christi may soon be addressed by the city's water department.

Corpus Christi Councilmember At-Large Mike Pusley said the weeds not only block angler and boat access, but also leach thousands of gallons of reservoir water each year.

"And if you don't get the roots out it comes back within a few weeks, it's back up three, four foot tall," he said.

Water hyacinth, water lettuce and alligator weed are the most prevalent forms of invasive weeds found at Lake Corpus Christi.

Nueces County Texas AgriLife Extension Service horticulturalist Kevin Gibbs said the best way to attack Carrizo Cane and other forms of weeds is through herbicides.

"This is almost all the time growing next to waterways, so it's either growing next to a stream, or in this case, out by Lake Corpus Christi," he said. "So you have to make sure the herbicides are recommended for it are aquatic safe."

One of the biggest problems the weeds pose is that they cannot simply be mowed down.

"In many places they need the private property owners to go after this stuff and so I did on my lot," Pusley said.

Gibbs said that if the weeds go untreated, they can cause a larger infestation and can become harder to get under control.

Pusley added that he doesn't know when the water department may take action on his concerns.

