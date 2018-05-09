Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Do you have any overdue library fines? If residents have a can of food in their pantry, they may be able to get away from paying the penalties.

On Wednesday the City of Corpus Christi's public libraries kicked off their annual Food for Fines drive.

If you have any non-perishable cans, packaged food or pet food, the libraries will exchange those items to clear overdue library fees. Each donated item is worth $1 in late fees.

The food drive is a chance to give people an incentive to donate food and to learn about the services of the libraries. The drive also honors Natural Hunger Awareness month where all of the donations will be going to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

