City of Corpus Christi looking at putting $125 million bond proposal before voters

The bond will be on the November ballot and officials said it wont increase taxes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is looking at putting a multi-million bond before proposal before voters.

Two years ago, a $75 million bond was passed and now the City is looking at passing a $125 million bond package.

The bulk of the money will be spent on road projects and then parks and other departments will get funding for various projects.

The council approved the idea during it's meeting on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, we'll get some of the major projects on the streets with that bond money but there's a lot of other good projects," said Corpus Christi councilman Billy Lerma.

