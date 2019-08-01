Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi has some big items on Tuesday's City Council meeting agenda, including asking for federal help with repairs to Packery Channel.

As a result of Hurricane Harvey, the City needs $15 million from FEMA to fund repairs to Packery Channel. Harvey caused extensive damage to the channel including eroding the shoreline and removing some of the sand.

Before the City can submit the necessary forms to get grants from FEMA to help with the repairs, they will have come up with 10-percent of the $15 million, which is $1.5 million.

"Several methods of planned design and so depending on which one is authorized. That will determine how much is 10-percent of that and then we would identify funding sources at that particular point in time," Assistant City Manager Sylvia Trevino said.