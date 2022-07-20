City looking into how car washes affect drought contingency plan

City Manager Peter Zanoni pointed out that studies show that people who wash their cars at home use much more water than what is used at a car wash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've gotten a number of questions from people online about how car washes are able to operate during our current water restrictions.

A large number of car washes have opened up over the past two years around town and City Manager Peter Zanoni said most of them use recycled water.

He also pointed out that studies show that people who wash their cars at home use much more water than what is used at a car wash. He said that's why car washes are allowed to continue to operate.

He also told 3NEWS the issue is something that the City is now going to take a look at, as it is about to update our water restriction polices.

"Next week or the week after at City Council we will be bringing revisions to the drought contingency plan. It has to be updated," Zanoni said. "It's four years old and we've had it on our books for many years, but the last update was four years ago, so it needs some revision. So that's something we'll look at for this update with City Council."

Currently, there are no plans by the City to ever shut down a car wash under our drought contingency plan.

