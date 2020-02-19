CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An investigation is underway after findings that the City of Corpus Christi does not have all the records for the nearly 300 outdoor billboard signs many of us drive by every day.

The City was doing the permitting and inspections for the state. A recent audit shows bad bookkeeping has revealed roughly 25-percent of those signs are not compliant with federal highway laws.

City leaders have since asked to be de-certified, turning the control back over to the State. Essentially, owners of those billboards will be responsible for paying for inspections and permits.

"The fees would remain the same in terms of the City level but the sign providers, they are installing a new permit, they also have to get a permit from the Texas Department of Transportation, and there's also an annual permit fee they would need too," said Nina Nixon-Mendez, assistant director of development services.

The City said if it had continued to represent the State in the regulation of those billboards and ordered the removal of a sign that should have been grandfathered in, it could have been held liable for the mistake.

