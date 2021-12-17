City Manager addresses revising new city street standard on how roads are built in new neighborhoods

Zanoni said it comes down to the city's design standards that developers follow when they construct a new subdivision.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is working with new home developments to make sure streets in those subdivisions don't crumble as new houses continue to go up.

It was earlier this week when we told you of plans to fund the rebuilding of 43-more neighborhood streets in 2022.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, part of that street maintenance plan is turning attention to new streets that are being built in developing subdivisions.

He said the city council will soon review a policy that would improve the quality of new streets and update guidelines on how they are built.

A drive down Summer Wind near Weber Road and Yorktown Boulevard on the city's southside feels more like an off-road adventure.

Over off Cimaron, a depression has developed right in the middle of Sam Houston Street in a newer neighborhood and just feet away from where a brand new home is under construction.

"There are failures in Calallen, Flour Bluff, and on the southside as well," said Zanoni.

Zanoni showed 3News a long list of residential streets he said are less than a decade old, but are already in need of TLC.

"I've noticed, and many people have noticed premature failures in the streets, potholes, rippling, indentions," Zanoni said.

He added it comes down to the city's design standards that developers follow when they construct a new subdivision.

He said the standards are not as strong as they could be.

"In our community, some of our soil is very clay based and reacts quickly to water. So, if there is rain or moisture they will expand and contract," Zanoni said. "If the soil is not stabilized with a chemical composition, like other Texas cities do, you have failures because they can't handle the street construction."

Zanoni said the city is hoping to revise those guidelines to improve the quality of new streets and has enlisted the help of developers.

Wendy Herman is with the Coastal Bend Home Builders Association.

"We've had several meetings with the engineering department, back and forward on new design standards, we haven't settled on anything yet. (We're) still waiting for the answers to a few questions, but they've been great at getting the information we've requested," said Herman.

She expressed concerns about the cost that could trickle down and impact homebuyers.

"Potentially they could cost a whole lot more, and that always affects the bottom-line price of the house and how it's going to affect the homebuying public," said Herman.

The city's engineer is expected to present those new recommended design standards for new streets to city council early next year.