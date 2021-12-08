City Manager addresses the challenges with the latest COVID outbreak in Corpus Christi

City Manager Peter Zanoni is urging all City employees to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and stay socially distant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Manager Peter Zanoni said it's been challenging to try and deal with this latest COVID outbreak in light of the governor's anti-masking and anti-vaccination mandates.

He pointed out that without a mandatory mask order, the opening ceremony of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation games was canceled over COVID concerns.

Having 7,000 people in close quarters didn't make good sense to him. He mentioned that the City and other organizations around town have made an effort to avoid having events where large crowds will show up.

The Beach to Bay run has also been canceled for 2021.

He's also tried to ensure City meetings are socially distanced or held virtually in an effort to be part of the solution not the problem.

"The governor has eliminated our ability to mandate mask in places like City Hall or other workplaces," Zanoni said. "However, this week, on Monday, I did send out to all employees, all 3,000 employees, a reminder on how to stay safe. We've been doing this for 16 or 18 months."

Zanoni estimated that perhaps 50% of City employees have been vaccinated at this time.