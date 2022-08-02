City Manager breaks down process in determining stormwater utility fee

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, there are tow steps in calculating the fee.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Questions begin to present themselves as residents raise concerns regarding the City's storm water fee.

Until the recent City budget, the fee supporting the City's Stormwater Program was already calculated into resident's water rate. In essence the more water that was used, the more residents had to pay.

The new approach is based on stormwater runoff, figuring how much each property owner sends into the system, but some residents are still wondering exactly how much is being calculated.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, there are tow steps in calculating the fee.

The first is to determine the size of a properties lot, which includes all of the grass and dirt, and that's what helps determine which tier residents will fall into.

Step two includes removing the dirt and grass from the equation in order to determine how much "impervious surface" a property contains. Those are areas that don't allow rainwater to soak into the ground such as sidewalks, rooftops and swimming pools.

"Depending on the lot size for residential, that's step one: How big is the lot?" Zanoni said. "But grass and dirt, water can percolate through that, so it's not counted in terms of the impervious cover total that exists."

Residents with smaller homes could end up paying more just based on the size of their property alone, regardless of what's on it.

Zanoni said that this method is consistent with other cities in Texas.

"We are very similar to San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth," Zanoni said. "We are constantly comparing ourselves to the seven cities that are above us in population, and the methodology that we are using is very consistent with what is being used in the state."

According to Zanoni, the approach keeps Corpus Christi from being about 20 years behind in the stormwater program. The stand alone fee would allow the City to immediately address critical needs.

"We know that in our city we have tremendous flooding just from a minor rain event. We saw that several times this summer. With a robust stormwater program and a transparent rate, we're going to be able to have a much better stormwater system in our community."

