City Manager discusses details regarding health district separation

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the City would be in charge of the health districts day-to-day operations.

City leaders say that the ongoing negotiations within the County regarding the future of the City-County Health District could come to an end by next week.

The negations have been going on since October, and City-County leaders have been making changes to the contract along the way. City of Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni has ironed out the details of exactly who will be in control of the health district.

"And so that model is one where the health district would remain with the two partners, the City and Nueces County," Zanoni said. The County would be more of a customer in that new relationship, however the City would be the exclusive operator of the health district. We would be in charge of the district's operation 100% running the day to day business of it."

Zanoni added that the name of the health district will remain the same for the moment.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.