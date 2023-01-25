City manager hopes to roll out program that can help repave streets around town

"In three days. They did a good job in three days, so it's good," said Sharon Drive resident Lula Castaneda.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council could sign off on a plan that will give residents the opportunity to have their street repaved within a few days.

Lula Castaneda lives along Sharon Drive in between Collingswood Drive and Gollihar Road. She, along with other residents are overjoyed that the city took just a few days to get the entire street repaved.

"In three days. They did a good job in three days, so it's good," she said. "They started on a Wednesday and by Thursday, and then Friday we had our street."

Castaneda has lived along Sharon Drive for several decades. One of her neighbors, AJ Simmons is also a longtime resident. He said the last time the street was paved was 35 years ago.

"This is better than not doing anything at all, which is what they originally said they were going to do," he said. "They weren't going to mess with it at all for another five years and then they were just going to discuss where they should at the end of the five. At least they came in, build it and put a new blacktop on it so you can at least drive down the street."

Sharon Drive was used as part of a pilot program that the city began a few weeks ago. Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza said the program employs a simple plan of action.

"We're going to go in there and do a quick mill of the surface and then reestablish the driving surface with hot mix to give them a traversable roadway," he said. "And that's a quicker temporary fix, but will be able to do more of them."

Corpus Christi City manager Peter Zanoni said the temporary street fix could last 10-15 years.

"You see a lot of these neighborhood streets where there's maybe over 100 potholes and just one street section. Those are the streets that would be in this reconstruction program that the city has," he said.

City council will soon hear the details of the new program. Zanoni said he hopes to have it rolled out within the coming months.

