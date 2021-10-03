City manager: Masks still required in City of Corpus Christi buildings

The American Bank Center is included in the mask requirement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone who enters a city building, including the American Bank Center, will still be required to wear a facemask, City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

“Wearing a mask when entering City facilities is one of many measures that will remain in place as a safeguard to protect our employees who are serving our community," Zanoni said.

City officials said the number one priority is the health and well-being of everyone who enters city buildings.

"This continued focus on safety measures, including requiring masks, will play a key role in bringing live entertainment, conventions, and other large gathering events back to the American Bank Center and Watergarden Park."

