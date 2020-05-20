CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Manager Peter Zanoni is marking a big milestone in Corpus Christi. Today marks his first anniversary with the city. Zanoni had previously spent more than 20 years in the city government of San Antonio.

Zanoni has faced not only the normal challenges of managing the city of over the past year, but he's also been one of the public faces responding to the ongoing coronavirus threat.

