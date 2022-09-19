Fifty-percent capacity doesn't guarantee water restrictions will go away

City Manager Peter Zanoni said that Stage 1 Water Restrictions could be dropped later this week, or early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of Corpus Christi's main water sources, Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon are both sitting at 49 percent.

That means the city is one step closer to ending Stage 1 Water Restrictions.

City leaders said that once combined lake levels hit 50 percent they will consider dropping the water restrictions. The city has been under Stage 1 Water Restrictions since June in an effort to conserve water.

However, city manager Peter Zanoni said that even with growing lake levels, the need to conserve water is still there.

"Even if we do get to that 50 percent we may encourage the community to conserve water to evaluate that once a week cycle," Zanoni said. "It's working now for a lot of folks. The more we conserve today the more we'll have tomorrow."

Zanoni said that we could drop stage one water restrictions later this week, or early next week.

