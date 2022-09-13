City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach

City officials said Hurricane Harvey is largely to blame for a shrinking North Beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here."

Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.

"It's getting closer this way," Donato said, motioning toward the roadway.

The City of Corpus Christi is working on plans to help fight erosion along our beaches and clear out the sand that's filling up the Packery Channel.

City officials said Hurricane Harvey is largely to blame for a shrinking North Beach. The City of Corpus Christi has a contract with the General Land Office to place 8,300 cubic yards of beach-quality material on North Beach.

"Within weeks, the re-nourishment will begin and it will actually elongate the beach out into the ocean, so you'll see more beach frontage," Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

The City is also waiting for the $15 million in work to be finish along the Packery Channel. Hurricane Harvey also affected that area and protective material was placed along the channel to slow down erosion. The work is expected to be finished by next Spring. Then, the City will begin dredging Packery Channel because sections of the waterway are silting up. The estimated cost for that project is around $4 million.

That project includes a beach management plan to take the sand out of Packery Channel and place it on the Whitecap Beach entrance. The last time the channel was dredged was about 10 years ago.

