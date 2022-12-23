City's Neighborhood Services helps homeless with blankets, socks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi-run warming centers are now closed, Neighborhood Services Department officials were out and about passing out blankets to those who needed them.



"We've been going out for the last three days, and, as of today, we've connected with about 60 individuals,” said director Linda Stewart. “Today, we were successful in getting connections made with 22 people just in one day."



Stewart said, of those 22 people helped Friday, eight of them also were helped in getting to the Salvation Army's temporary emergency shelter.

