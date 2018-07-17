Corpus Christi (KIII news) — It appears the City of Corpus Christi is no longer facing a multimillion-dollar budget deficit for next year.

At one point the City was facing what could have been a $20 million shortfall, but that has changed.

Because there were fewer than expected insurance claims, improvements in sales tax collections, inter-department money transfers, and cost-cutting through attrition and department reductions, the deficit has been replaced by a more than $1 million cushion in the general fund.

City Budget Director Eddie Houlihan said it's the result of work by every City department head.

"At the last financial workshop we presented a plan to the City Council to move forward, and they didn't object to that plan, so we don't have a deficit anymore," Houlihan said.

Houlihan said the last property tax appraisal projected increase was just under three percent. He expects the appraisals to exceed that projection.

The final tax appraisal figures are due to be presented to Council on July 25.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII