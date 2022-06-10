City of Alice begins stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan

The goal of Stage 1 is to achieve a voluntary 10% reduction in total water use and daily water demand, according to a press release from the City of Alice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As heat conditions continue to rise, area cities have already begun to implement counter measures.

The City of Alice has begun Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plan.

The goal of Stage 1 is to achieve a voluntary 10% reduction in total water use and daily water demand, according to a press release from the City of Alice.

Residents and area businesses are asked to practice the following.

Voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. as well as 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on designated watering days:

Sundays & Thursdays for those whose street addresses end in an even number (0,2,4,6,8)

Saturdays & Wednesdays for those whose street addresses end in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9)

2. Water customers requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water uses for non-essential purposes.

For more information regarding the contingency plan and how to conserve water, click here.

A PDF version of the plan can be viewed below.

