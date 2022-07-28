City of Alice enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan

The goal of Stage 2 is to achieve a 15% reduction in total water use.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to recent drought conditions the City of Alice has entered Stage 2 of their Drought Contingency Plan.

Water levels at Lake Corpus Christi have dropped to 85.9 feet, which is considered a moderate water shortage, according to a press release from the City of Alice.

According to the release, in addition to Stage 1 restrictions, residents and businesses are now asked to practice the following:

Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation will be restricted to Sundays and Thursdays for residents with addresses that end in an even number.

Saturdays and Wednesdays will be for residents who's address ends in an odd number. In addition, residents are advised that irrigation of landscaped areas will be between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated watering days.

Residents who use a hand hose or faucet filled bucket can water landscaped areas at any time.

When it comes to washing vehicles such as boats, trailers, or motorbikes, residents are prohibited from doing so except on designated watering days.

On allowed watering days, washing will be conducted with a hand-held bucket or hose with a shutoff nozzle for quick rinses. General car washing is allowed at commercial service stations.

Using water to fill or refill swimming pools or Jaccuzzi-type pools are prohibited except on designated watering days. Residents can fill their pools between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the release, the following use of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited.

Wash down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas;

Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection;

Use of water for dust control;

Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street; and

Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having been given notice directing the repair of such leak(s).

