City of Alice gets $7 million to build new, independent water source

Alice City Manager Michael Esparza said the current timeline is set and they are planning on a complete date to be in the early fiscal year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is moving forward in creating a new independent water source.

Thursday, the Texas Water Development Board met and approved $7 million for Alice to go towards completing the City's water project.

The project started in 2017, the City worked up a plan to find a alternative uninterrupted water supply.

Currently, the City draws from the Corpus Christi supply through Choke Canyon and the Lake Corpus Christi Reservoir System.

"We're hoping that we'll be able to operate on the groundwater for a vast majority of the time, but we still want to keep operational, the surface water plants, I mean that's a tried and true tested plant," said Alice City Manager Michael Esparza. "You know, we do pump water pretty far away. It's 22 miles uphill, 100 feet to get to us, but you know, we definitely want to. I mean, that's going to be open, we're just not going to be pumping so much."

Esparza said the new $7 million funds will allow them to build the final phase of the project, which will result in two deep groundwater wells, located within the City.

Esparza said the current timeline is set and they are planning on a complete date to be in the early fiscal year.

In addition to the City of Alice funds, the Texas Water Development Board also approved $700,000 to Kingsville for a stormwater drainage project.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.