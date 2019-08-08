CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Alice Wednesday night it was all about honoring the life and legacy of a long-time member of the Alice Rotary Club.

William Findley had been a member of the Alice chapter of the Rotary Club since 1970.

Findley and a team of four others were responsible for creating the Alice water authority to help ensure that the city always had a stable water supply.

"Mr. Findley has a great legacy to leave behind, and of course, we want to honor him. He was one that served in rotaries terms, above self. And served his community in so many capacities," president Nena Castillo- Pitts said.

Due to Findley's work with the water authority, the City of Alice named the Alice water reservoir Lake Findley.