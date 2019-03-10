ALICE, Texas — The Mayor of Alice is hoping to boost their economy by not relying quite so heavily on the oil industry and instead turning their attention to sports and entertainment.

Mayor Jolene Vanover said her plan is to revamp Alice and try to turn the city into the regional hub for sporting events and entertainment. While she says sales tax dollars have stabilized after the recent decline in oil prices, she said economic planners are working to finish plans for a major multi-use center on the southside of Alice.

"Talks are, you know, moving some dirt and doing an amphitheater in more economical way," Vanover said. "The City is trying to use hot funds to purchase a big stage. That's something we're talking about that will possibly be the home to it. So we could entertain the things. We have the space. We have the area, so it's actually a perfect location for that."

Vanover said the hope is that moving to an economy based more on sports and entertainment would actually help the City's economy expand in the future.

