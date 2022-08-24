City of Alice replacing section of water main; road closures begin Wednesday

ALICE, Texas — The intersection of King and 9th Streets in Alice will be shut down Wednesday and will be closed for the next 10 days as crews replace a section of water main that feeds into the west side of town.
Crews will be replacing a small section of 20 inch line, along with installing a 20x20 pipe tee stub-out to prepare for future sectional line replacement, a news released from the city said.
"This work will be performed with the line still under pressure in order to keep water flowing to our residents," officials said in the release.
King St. traffic will be detoured to Wright St.
