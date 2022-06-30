Alice residents may notice chlorine smell, taste to water while city switches disinfectants

City officials said there is no associated health risks with this process.

ALICE, Texas — During the month of July, Alice residents may notice the taste of chlorine in their tap water as officials change the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine.

City officials said there is no associated health risks with this process.

The change will start the night of July 1 and last until July 29, city officials said.

Free chlorine is a stronger disinfection process than the chloramines treatment typically used by the City, officials said in a press release. A temporary switch to free chlorine, partnered with flushing activities, helps get rid of organic matter in distribution pipes and improve the quality of your water overall.

This annual switchover of disinfectants helps to ensure water mains remain free of potentially harmful bacteria. This is considered a "best management practice in the water industry."

“I want reassure the public that the City of Alice water is safe to drink – our water meets and exceeds all drinking water standards set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency” said Demetrio Duarte, Director of Public Works for the City of Alice. “As always, we will continue to collect water samples daily and monitor water quality during this temporary conversion.”

