Aransas Pass (KIII News) — The City of Aransas Pass is more than $100,000 short, but they need $300,000 to do a study on a problem neighbors have been dealing with for years -- flooded streets, sinkholes, faulty drainage pumps.

After every significant rain event it never fails, the City of Aransas Pass is underwater and residents said it's all thanks to a decades-old drainage system.

"Most of our drainage system is probably 30 years old, we've had much development in that time so they would look at all of that and see what improvements need to be made," said Capt. Lynn Pearce, Aransas Pass Police Department

City leaders in the past month have had thirty plus inches of rain which lead to 25 sinkholes reported throughout Aransas Pass and two dozen different intersections where storm drains have caved in.

According to Vicki Smith, she lives in an area of Aransas Pass where she is 12 inches above street level and still it floods.

Smith said there is just no drainage and no place for the water to go except up. Smith was only one of many residents who had enough.

At Monday's City Council meeting leaders talked solutions, and one is a $300,000 study.

Neighbors say patching up potholes and other issues is just a temporary fix and they need something more permanent.

"I mean Aransas Pass has not grown, Ingleside, Rockport. Portland everyone has grown, but the deal is you have to take care of your foundation first before you can put anything on it," former mayor Adan Chapa said.

The study the city is looking at includes a survey of the current drainage system and a look at the condition of the pipes.

Once the study is done, the City can determine where the water is flowing and what upgrades are needed. In the meantime, the City is asking the San Patricio County Drainage District to help fund two stormwater pumps.

Aransas Pass only has three working pumps and whenever they get significant rainfall the city often has to rent pumps which are very expensive.

City leaders have reached out to the Corps of Engineers and FEMA to help come up with funding, but they can't wait.

Currently, the city leaders are hoping to work with the drainage district to find any grants available so they can come up with the remainder of the money for the study.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII