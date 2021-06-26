City of Aransas Pass distributes water to residents

Chief Blanchard says they received more than 30 pallets of bottled drinking water on Saturday, and they plan on continuing to deliver water throughout the crisis.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Saturday, the city of Aransas Pass offered some relief for the community with a water distribution event following Friday afternoon's state of emergency declaration due to a possible contamination issue in their water system.

"Immediately when we had to put out this consumable water band --we immediately ordered in from the state several truckloads of water” said Aransas Pass Police Chief and Public Safety Director, Eric Blanchard

The distribution was held behind the Aransas Pass Civic Center where residents could drive through and grab cases of bottled water to hold them over while the city awaits their water testing results from TCEQ which could last into next week.

“I think they are doing a good job, i just hope it’s enough water” said resident Jim Navers.

Chief Blanchard says the health department has been visiting local restaurants and advising them not to cook or clean dishes during this time.

Hugo Angel, manager of the San Juan Bar and Grill says it’s unfortunate for business, but they agreed in order to not put their customers at risk.

"It’s hurting business on one of our busiest days, but the client’s lives matter the most,” said Angel.

Residents say they are hoping for speedy results in resolving the issue.

‘Yes. We need water to brush our teeth and wash our face,” said resident Joan Nixon.

