City of Beeville prepares for possible freezing temperatures

Beeville City Manager John Benson came out to check on his city work crews who were busy getting the water distribution system prepared for the cold weather.

BEEVILLE, Texas — City and County crews across the Coastal Bend are preparing for the coming freeze.

In Beeville, workers are busy placing insulation over heat lamps along areas of the City water pipes used to monitor the flow of water.

Beeville City Manager John Benson came out to check on his city work crews who were busy getting the water distribution system prepared for the cold weather that's approaching. The facility is in the 300 block of West Cleveland in the downtown area.

"We're trying to keep the valve free of all the cold," Benson said.

Water Department Supervisor Jesse Martinez said he's worked for the City for some 22 years. He feels the City is much more prepared for this freezing event than it was for last February's artic storm.

"Last year we underestimated it, nobody was prepared," Martinez said. "That's why everything froze, basically this is our valves, if it doesn't work we can't pump water into our tanks and then we're really in trouble."

Benson added that he and his workers have taken a few lessons from last year when preparing for the upcoming winter mix.

"We did not have heat tape or heat lamps, those are things we learned the lessons learned from last February," Benson said. "So that's why our crews are doing what they're doing today."

The City has also insulated some of the critical pipes to ensure that the water will continue to flow this weekend all across Beeville.

"We don't think we're anticipating any negative impacts from these freezing temperatures but we are preparing nonetheless," Benson said. He also added that crews have also made sure that backup generators are in place just in case there are any power outages.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.