City of Beeville secures partnership to bring more jobs to the area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beeville area officials have secured another business and this one promises to bring up to 200 jobs to the area.

"We are so proud today to announce that Bear Solutions will be joining the likes of NAFCO, bed rock truck beds, Starbucks, Dumpster Rentals," said Randy Seitz, President and CEO of Bee Area Partnership. "They will be coming into our community to invest money and create real family sustaining jobs."

Bear Solutions promises to invest $50 million and hire up to 200 employees over the next five years. It's a new company which is going to be re-purposing waste plastic.

"And by adding a compound of a small amount we can create re-purposed and recycled materials," said Rand Blair, owner of Bear Solutions, "that you would be hard-pressed to find a difference between that item and 80 other item that was on the floor that was made purely from resin."

Bear Solutions is going to take over the same hanger space that Boeing had been in at Chase Field. The latest company to move here as the Bee Area Partnership continues to follow its economic blueprint that's paid off again.

"The community has really come together to implement a strategic plan and a group of strategies to attract businesses," Seitz said.

The company is going to build out its operations in phases. They are looking to hire engineers, machine programmers and machine operators. They expect to move into the hanger sometime over the next 60 to 90 days.

