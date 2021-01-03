City of Benavides without water

According to Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, the city has been without water for most of the day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez tells 3News that the City of Benavides has been without water for most of Sunday.

Sheriff Ramirez says the two towers that are the main source of water for the city were not able to push out water through their pumps.

Elroy Lopez, with the Water District tells 3News that one of the wells had a short in the transformer, ruining the pump and the other pump locked up.

Lopez says it just so happened that both went bad at the same time. A crew was able to pull one of the wells out and will be going to Corpus Christi in the morning to get what they need to fix the well. Lopez says if they are unable to find the part they will have to go to Austin.

Non potable water is being provided as well as bottled water.

Stay with 3News for the latest updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.