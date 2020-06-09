City of Corpus Christi 2020 Labor Day holiday schedule

Several City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday and that includes City Hall, all libraries, and Municipal Court.

The following is a list of City Services and their schedule for Labor Day, September 7, 2020:

Solid Waste Department:

Garbage Collection: Monday, September 7: NO change in schedule.

Recycling Collection: Monday, September 7: NO change in schedule.

Heavy Brush Collection: Monday, September 7: Will NOT be collected.

Transfer Station: The Citizen Collection Center located at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed Monday, September 7.

Animal Care Services:

Open Saturday, September 5, adoptions by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 826-4606 or 826-4633 to make an appointment!

Closed Monday, September 7

Public Libraries:

Closed Monday, September 7

Will reopen Tuesday, September 8 at 10 a.m.

The following Labor Day schedule will be observed at City Parks and Recreation Facilities:

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center – OPEN

Oso Golf Course - OPEN

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center – CLOSED Labor Day

Al Kruse Tennis Center – CLOSED Labor Day

Public Pools:

Collier Pool : OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 5 & 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Monday, September 7, Lap Swim 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Open Swim 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 5 & 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Monday, September 7, 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Natatorium : OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 5 & 6, Open Swim 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday, September 7, Lap Swim 5 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.; and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

To comply with COVID-19 health protocols, pools will offer:

Open swim based on 50% of pool capacity, on a first come first serve basis.

When entering the facility, all visitors will have their temperature checked and must wear a mask and any time while on the pool deck area.

Masks are not required when in the pool swimming.

Any visitor with a temperature of 100 or above will not be permitted to enter the facility.

Patrons must adhere to the 6 feet of physical distancing on the pool deck.

For lap swim, lane sharing is not permitted, and swimmers must stay in their lane.

The summer season ended August 9, 2020, for:

Greenwood Pool

H-E-B Pool

Oso Pool

West Guth Pool

Splash Pads:

Bill Witt Park : OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 5, 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 5, 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Salinas Park : OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 5, 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 5, 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Lindale Par k: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 5, 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

To comply with COVID-19 health protocols at splash pads, follow CDC recommended guidelines for social distancing.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking Trails and Playground - OPEN daily, dawn to dusk.

Restrooms – CLOSED Saturday through Monday, September 5 – 7

Learning Center – CLOSED

Senior Centers: CLOSED

Recreation Centers: CLOSED

After Hour Kid Power (Formerly Latchkey): CLOSED