City of Corpus Christi 2020 Labor Day holiday schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several City of Corpus Christi offices in observance of the Labor Day holiday and that includes City Hall, all libraries, and Municipal Court.
The following is a list of City Services and their schedule for Labor Day, September 7, 2020:
Solid Waste Department:
- Garbage Collection: Monday, September 7: NO change in schedule.
- Recycling Collection: Monday, September 7: NO change in schedule.
- Heavy Brush Collection: Monday, September 7: Will NOT be collected.
- Transfer Station: The Citizen Collection Center located at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed Monday, September 7.
Animal Care Services:
- Open Saturday, September 5, adoptions by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 826-4606 or 826-4633 to make an appointment!
- Closed Monday, September 7
Public Libraries:
- Closed Monday, September 7
- Will reopen Tuesday, September 8 at 10 a.m.
The following Labor Day schedule will be observed at City Parks and Recreation Facilities:
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center – OPEN
- Oso Golf Course - OPEN
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center – CLOSED Labor Day
- Al Kruse Tennis Center – CLOSED Labor Day
Public Pools:
- Collier Pool: OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 5 & 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Monday, September 7, Lap Swim 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Open Swim 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Natatorium: OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 5 & 6, Open Swim 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday, September 7, Lap Swim 5 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.; and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
To comply with COVID-19 health protocols, pools will offer:
- Open swim based on 50% of pool capacity, on a first come first serve basis.
- When entering the facility, all visitors will have their temperature checked and must wear a mask and any time while on the pool deck area.
- Masks are not required when in the pool swimming.
- Any visitor with a temperature of 100 or above will not be permitted to enter the facility.
- Patrons must adhere to the 6 feet of physical distancing on the pool deck.
- For lap swim, lane sharing is not permitted, and swimmers must stay in their lane.
The summer season ended August 9, 2020, for:
- Greenwood Pool
- H-E-B Pool
- Oso Pool
- West Guth Pool
Splash Pads:
- Bill Witt Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 5, 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Salinas Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 5, 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Lindale Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 5, 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
To comply with COVID-19 health protocols at splash pads, follow CDC recommended guidelines for social distancing.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking Trails and Playground - OPEN daily, dawn to dusk.
- Restrooms – CLOSED Saturday through Monday, September 5 – 7
- Learning Center – CLOSED
Senior Centers: CLOSED
Recreation Centers: CLOSED
After Hour Kid Power (Formerly Latchkey): CLOSED
Gymnasiums: CLOSED