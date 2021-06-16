City of Corpus Christi acknowledges discolored tap water, says 'water quality remains safe for use'

The statement said that significant rainfall is "causing an imbalance in Corpus Christi's water composition."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have received several questions related to what Corpus Christi water customers have called discolored or yellow tap water.

This afternoon, the City of Corpus Christi sent out a press release acknowledging the discoloration but saying "water quality remains safe for use."

The statement said that significant rainfall is "causing an imbalance in Corpus Christi's water composition."

The city statement reads, in part:

"Changes to chemistry at our lakes, reservoirs, and rivers due to extraordinary rain events in late May and early June are causing an imbalance in Corpus Christi’s water composition. In the last 45-days, the National Weather Service shows a rainfall average of eleven and half inches in the area covering our watersheds. The region in a normal rainfall year receives only three and half inches of rainfall during the same time.

Served by a dedicated sixty inch main that delivers treated water directly from the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant, water customers located in Southside neighborhoods have been impacted the most.

Water quality laboratory technicians have adjusted treatment measures to prevent further aesthetic reactions and bring back balance to the customer’s water. City staff is confident water will return to normal clarity by Friday of this week and possibly earlier."

City officials said if customers have any water quality concerns and would like a certified field technician to come out, please call 361-826-CITY (2489).

Dispatch and field staff are available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

