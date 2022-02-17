City of Corpus Christi adding Colorado River water to local water supply

The change in water blend will commence Feb. 21, and will reach residents home by Feb. 24. The water is not expected to have any "noticeable changes".

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is set to add Colorado River water to to it's blend as a water source change.

Last month 3News reported how the last time Colorado River water was introduced, residents in Annaville called to complain about yellow-brownish water coming out of their faucets.

Director of Water Utilities Gabriel Ramirez with the Corpus Christi Water Department told 3News that despite the smell and look, the water was safe to drink. He said there was a change to the area's source water, and that resulted in the discoloration and smell.

According to a City release, the water is not expected to have any "noticeable changes".

The change in water blend will commence Feb. 21, and will reach residents homes by Feb. 24.

According to the release the Colorado River is one of four water sources. The others are Lake Texana, Lake Corpus Christi, and Choke Canyon. Following it's addition, the blend will be utilized regularly moving forward.

Residents are encouraged to call 361-826-CITY (2489) if they have any questions, or concerns regarding the new blend.

