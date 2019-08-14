CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents were desperate this week to find after school care for their kids when online registration filled up, and in-person registration also quickly ran out of space.

The City of Corpus Christi has announced its annual after school program, which is different than the latchkey program, and it starts in a week and a half. The main difference between the latchkey and after-school programs -- the after-school program includes no cost to parents and the program is only run at the City's four recreation centers.

Students in the program would have to walk to the recreation centers, or parents would have to arrange transportation. The program is available from 3-7 p.m. each school day.

According to Lisa Oliver with the City's Parks & Recreation Department, the program is another way the City tries to help working parents of school-age children.

"The recreation centers' after-school program is available as a safe alternative for families to utilize where children can still socialize and have some free time as well as completing their homework in a supervised environment," Oliver said.

The after-school program will be held at the Joe Garza Recreation Center on Highland Avenue, Lindale Recreation Center on Swantner Drive, Oak Park Recreation Center on Erwin Avenue, and Oso Recreation Center on Bernice Drive.

The City said they are still looking to fill 39 positions for their latchkey program and encourage those interested in helping to contact the Parks & Recreation Department.

For more information, call 361-826-2322.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: