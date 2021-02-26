City of Corpus Christi announces relief program to help with winter storm water bills

Disconnections for delinquent accounts will be suspended through March.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you receive an unusually high water bill due to last week's winter storms, there could be relief in sight.

City of Corpus Christi officials announced Friday a relief program for water customers impacted by the extreme weather event. The program is designed to offset costs due to charges related to dripping faucets, leaking pipes and increased consumption as a result of additional house guests, officials said.

Water customers can contact the city's Utility Business Office and request a review of their January and February bills. The customer will pay the amount equal to the previous month's water supply or this month's, whichever is lower.

Residents and commercial businesses are eligible for relief adjustments. Large-volume customers that use 100,000 gallons or more of water each day are not eligible, city officials said.

No late fees will be assessed for the February billing cycles. Late fees will resume in April for the March billing cycles. Disconnections for delinquent accounts will be suspended through March.

The Wastewater Winter Quarter Average (WQA) for all customers will not be recalculated this year because of the challenges imposed by this extreme cold weather event. Customers may request a review of their WQA calculation on a case-by-case basis.

To submit a Water Utility Bill Relief request, customers should email the Utility Business Office at: UBOresolutions@cctexas.com.

Customers should include the following information:

First and last name

Address listed on the account

Account number (if known)

A good call back number

Anyone who does not have access to email can call 826-CITY (2489) and ask for the Utility Business Office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to speak with a billing specialist.

If email requests from customers begin to backlog, billing specialists will be staffed on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to handle overflow and contact customers for appropriate follow-up, officials said. Billing specialists will focus on email requests that are outstanding during Saturday hours and will not be available to answer incoming customer calls.

Requests for Water Utility Bill Relief must be received by the Utility Business Office by Friday, April 16, 2021, at 5 p.m.

