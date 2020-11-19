City releases early voting, Election Day dates and times for runoff elections

Early voting will begin December 5th. Election Day will be December 15.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi citizens will head to the polls again in December to decide who will be Corpus Christi mayor. Two city council positions are also headed to the runoff election.

Joe McComb and Paulette Guajardo are facing off for Mayor of Corpus Christi. City council District 1 and 4 seats are also up for grabs.

Only about 1000 votes separated Mayor Joe McComb and City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo in the general election.

You can vote in-person on December 5th, 6th from 12 p.m until 5 p.m. Polls will also be open for early voting on December 7th-11th from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Citizens may cast their ballots on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Find a voting station here.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, December 4, 2020. For information on how to apply, call the Nueces County Clerk’s Office at (361) 888-0385.

City Council District 4

Kaylynn Paxson

Greg Smith

City Council District 1

Rachel Ann Caballero

Billy Lerma

Mayor

Joe McComb

Paulette Guajardo

