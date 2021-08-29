City of Corpus Christi announces the passing of Public Works Director

During his tenure with the city, Martinez managed to gain many accomplishments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday night the city announced the passing of Public Works Director Richard Martinez.

Martinez had been a part of municipal operations since January of last year. During his tenure with the city, Martinez managed to gain many accomplishments.

This included a program to rehabilitate city streets, develop a street sweeping program and consolidate storm water functions.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo credits Martinez with being an impactful leader in the coastal community.

“Richard was a transformational leader in moving forward progress for our streets department and our city owes him a sincere debt of gratitude,” Guajardo said.

Martinez was also viewed as a lovable friend and colleague by his peers. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni saw Martinez as more than just a department head.

“We looked at Richard not as a department head but as a lovable friend. He was someone everyone wanted to engage with,” Zanoni said.