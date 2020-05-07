City of Corpus Christi announces upcoming splash pad and community pool hours

City officials want to remind everyone to practice physical distancing of six feet and only 50 participants will be allowed in each pool area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has announced their upcoming hours and procedures they will be following due to the COVID-19 pandemic at all community swimming pools and splash pads.

City officials say the Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, located at 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, recently opened on June 29, 2020, to the community and it seems to be a hit with the little ones.

The splash pad area and the pool is open to the public with free admission, but due to precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, only restrooms will be available, not changing rooms.

Other local pools around the City of Corpus Christi are open as well. All public pools such as Collier Pool and West Guth Pool will be following the same procedures.

City officials want to remind everyone to practice physical distancing of six feet and say only 50 participants will be allowed in each pool area.

Here is a list of their Summer hours:

SPLASH PADS SCHEDULE (Lindale Park, Salinas Park, & Bill Witt Park)

Tuesday–Sunday, 8 am–10 pm

Closed Monday for maintenance, except on holidays

Operates May to October

GENERAL SWIM

Collier Pool: Tuesday 5 pm–8 pm; Wednesday–Sunday 12 pm–8 pm

Tuesday 5 pm–8 pm; Wednesday–Sunday 12 pm–8 pm Natatorium: Monday–Sunday 12 pm–8 pm (CLOSED Wednesday)

Monday–Sunday 12 pm–8 pm (CLOSED Wednesday) West Guth Pool: Wednesday–Sunday 2 pm–8 pm

Wednesday–Sunday 2 pm–8 pm H-E-B Pool: Friday–Tuesday 2 pm–8 pm (OPENED June 6)

LAP SWIM

Collier Pool: Monday–Friday 5 am–8 am Tuesday 5 pm–8 pm; Wednesday–Sunday 12 pm–8 pm

Natatorium: Monday–Friday 5 am–12 pm (CLOSED Wednesdays) Monday–Sunday 12 pm–8 pm (CLOSED Wednesdays)



Collier Pool and the Corpus Christi Natatorium are accepting reservations for lap swim by calling 361-232-1989 or by sending an email to aquatics@cctexas.com.