CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi released the new water rates that went into effect at the beginning of Jan. 1.

Changes will appear on residents' February 2020 utility bill.

The new rates were approved in September 2019 as part of the annual budget process, and it will be applied to residential and commercial accounts inside and outside city limits. The new rates only apply to water and not wastewater.

According to the city, most residents average between 3,000 - 5,000 gallons per month.

The following is the rate increase for residents:

3,000 gallons $ .56

4,000 gallons $ .75

5,000 gallons $ .94

8,000 gallons $1.52

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: