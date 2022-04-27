City of Corpus Christi appoints new Parks & Recreation Director

Robert Dodd coached basketball in Flour Bluff, Ingleside and most recently Ray High School.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi added a familiar face as it's new Parks and Recreation director.

Robert Dodd will now be head of the department, but some residents may remember him from when he coached in the Coastal Bend.

When he coached, Dodd made several playoff appearances and while at Ray, he hit 500 career wins. He said it's been a privilege serving the community from the hard wood floor, and he's excited to continue doing that for the community.

"I want this department to be one that the City of Corpus Christi is proud of," Dodd said. "That's my ultimate goal. There's some goals that we're working on obtaining right."

